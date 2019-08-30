Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Dr. Niraj Desai, left, sews in a kidney to a recipient patient during a kidney transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2012 in Baltimore, Md. Every year about 5,000 Americans die while waiting for a kidney transplant. A University of Pennsylvania study found that if kidneys from deceased donors who are older or have some medical issues are accepted for transplant, as is done in France, it would benefit more patients.