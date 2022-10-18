Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey leaves federal court in Manhattan following the first day of actor Anthony Rapp’s civil trial against him on Oct. 6.

 Molly Crane-Newman / New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Embattled actor Kevin Spacey took the witness stand Monday at his Manhattan trial, where he launched into his testimony by revealing his rocky relationship with a “neo-Nazi” father who verbally abused him because he suspected his son was gay.

Spacey, who is being sued in Manhattan federal court by actor Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit that claims the older actor aggressively came on to him in 1986 when he was 14, told jurors that his father was a white supremacist who ”used to yell at me about the idea I might be gay because I was interested in theater, and he didn’t encourage me in that way,” said Spacey, adding that his dad would “scream” homophobic slurs at him.

