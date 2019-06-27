Scandal-plagued actor Kevin Spacey has been hit with a civil lawsuit by the man accusing the film star of groping him at a Massachusetts bar.
Spacey is currently in the middle of a criminal case stemming from that same allegation, which the actor denies.
The new lawsuit accuses Spacey, 59, of giving the accuser alcohol at a Nantucket bar in 2016 before “touching and fondling” his genitals, The Boston Globe reported.
Spacey faces sexual misconduct allegations from a number of men.
