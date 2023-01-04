WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell short of the necessary number of votes to succeed California Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker in the first three rounds of balloting Tuesday.

McCarthy, also of California, became the first majority party leader in a century to fail to secure the speakership on the first ballot. He failed to win any additional votes on a second ballot and lost support on the third ballot, as Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.