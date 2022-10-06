Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. stand on the Supreme Courts portico after the investiture ceremony Sept. 30 in Washington, D.C.

 Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States / Getty Images/TNS

It didn’t take long for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to find her voice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Four arguments into her new job, the court’s first Black female justice has emerged as an active, forceful questioner, willing to directly lay out her views and even take on her more conservative colleagues. She spoke more than any other justice in her first two days on the bench.

