California Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed Joe Biden on Sunday, joining several former 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who've already backed the former vice president.
"I believe in Joe Biden and will do everything in my power to help elect him the next president of the United States," she said in a statement and a video posted on Twitter. Her endorsement comes after Biden's strong Super Tuesday showing, including a better than expected performance in Harris' home state, where Bernie Sanders' lead has narrowed as primary-day ballots continue to be counted.
Harris, who's likely to be in the top tier of Biden's list of potential running mates should he capture the nomination, will have a joint appearance with Biden Monday night in Detroit in an effort to boost enthusiasm and turnout ahead of Tuesday's primary in Michigan and contests in five other states.
Harris' endorsement comes as the Democratic field has been winnowed down to just two major candidates — Biden and Sanders. Her positions more directly align with Biden than with those of the Vermont senator, so her support doesn't come as a surprise.
With friends in the race, Harris didn't want to rush her endorsement decision, a person familiar with her process said on Sunday. She especially didn't want to endorse against her fellow female senators, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, who both dropped out in the last week.
Harris made her decision to back Biden after Warren dropped out on Thursday and the California senator spoke with Biden on Saturday, said the person, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly about Harris's deliberations.
Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December and held off on endorsing before her state's primary, where it was clear even after his post-South Carolina surge that Biden would not be able to win the state because of all the early ballots that has already been cast.
"There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor and decency to the Oval Office. He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people," Harris said.