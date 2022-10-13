Alex Jones

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on Sept. 21, 2022, in Waterbury, Conn. A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered him to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and a law enforcement first responder.

 Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut jury on Wednesday ordered broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and a law enforcement first responder to compensate them for a decade of abuse from people who believe his lies that the 2012 elementary school massacre was a hoax.

The astonishing $965 million compensatory damages verdict, after three and a half weeks of gripping accounts of harassment from Jones and his followers, could increase in coming days with the addition of punitive damages, which are awarded for particularly outrageous and willful conduct.

