Graham

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks to the Silver Elephant Gala at the Columbia Convention Center on July 29 in Columbia, S.C.

 Joshua Boucher / The State/TNS

ATLANTA — A panel of federal appeals court judges on Sunday postponed the testimony of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham before a Fulton County special grand jury until a lower court hears arguments about the types of questions the South Carolina Republican can and cannot be asked due to constitutional protections for members of Congress.

The ruling, from two appointees of President Donald Trump and one appointee of President Bill Clinton, delays testimony from Graham that had initially been scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.