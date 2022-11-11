A judge has prohibited right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones from moving or disposing of assets as he prepares to challenge the verdict and $965 million compensatory award against him by relatives of Sandy Hook shooting victims defamed by his conspiratorial claims that the school massacre was a hoax.

“The court, having found probable cause, hereby orders, that with the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose, or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court,” Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ordered.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.