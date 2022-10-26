HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrat John Fetterman pledged to fight for working people but struggled at times to articulate his views during a high-stakes U.S. Senate debate Tuesday night, while Republican Mehmet Oz tried to claim the center lane politically but frequently dodged policy specifics.

Fetterman’s performance, answering live questions in 30- and 60-second responses on stage, though, is likely to be the most scrutinized part of a debate that has drawn national attention — both for the importance of the Pennsylvania campaign, and for the widespread focus on Fetterman’s recovery from a May stroke.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.