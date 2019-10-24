ATLANTA — Three days after falling and fracturing his pelvis, former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital.
A spokeswomen for the former president said he was released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus on Thursday afternoon.
"He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains," said Deanna Congileo. "And thanks everyone for their kind well-wishes."
Congileo reported earlier this week that the 95-year-old Carter fell in his Plains home on Monday night and was rushed to the hospital for observation and treatment.
It was his second accident in two weeks and third major accident since May, when he fell and broke his hip.
On Oct. 6, a fall at his Plains resulted in a black eye and 14 stitches.
His May fall happened as he was preparing to go turkey hunting on his Plains farm.
Since at least his May accident, Carter has been having regular physical therapy sessions with a trainer, but has been walking in public with a cane.