ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged Wednesday from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., after being treated for a urinary tract infection.
He was admitted to the hospital over the weekend, which was only days after he was previously released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta following brain surgery. It’s unclear what day he went to Phoebe Sumter.
The surgery was to address bleeding on his brain, which likely resulted from a recent series of falls. Carter, 95, had been recovering at Emory for two weeks after it was discovered that he had a subdural hematoma.
After his most recent hospital release, the Carter Center said in a statement that “he said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia.” The statement added that the former president and his wife, Rosalynn, “wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”
— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution