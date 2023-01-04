Jeremy Renner “was helping someone stranded in the snow” on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own snowplow in Nevada, according to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.

Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that the Marvel actor got out of his snowplow in order to assist a person traveling by car Sunday on Mount Rose Highway. The Gazette Journal reported that Renner keeps a snowplow at his residence located near the highway on the side of a snowy mountain.

