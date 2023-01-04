Jeremy Renner “was helping someone stranded in the snow” on New Year’s Day when he was run over by his own snowplow in Nevada, according to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that the Marvel actor got out of his snowplow in order to assist a person traveling by car Sunday on Mount Rose Highway. The Gazette Journal reported that Renner keeps a snowplow at his residence located near the highway on the side of a snowy mountain.
Renner “is always helping others,” said Schieve, who received a call after the snowplow accident occurred Sunday morning. “He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’ ” she added.
The two-time Oscar nominee was the only person involved in the snowplow accident and was airlifted to a hospital Sunday in critical condition. After undergoing surgery Monday, Renner was in critical but stable condition, according to his representative, who said he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” CNN reported that Renner underwent two surgeries for “extensive” injuries.
Schieve considers herself a friend of Renner’s and vouched for his frequent contributions to the Reno-area community. Though his philanthropy is rarely publicized, Schieve said, the “Hurt Locker” star has given to multiple charities.
“There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys,” the mayor told the Reno Gazette Journal, “but most of it you would never know he is doing.”
Renner is known for portraying Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in acclaimed films such as “The Hurt Locker,” “The Town,” “American Hustle” and “Arrival.”
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” his loved ones said Monday in a statement.
“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
Several of Renner’s fans, co-stars and colleagues have shown their love and support for the performer on social media in the wake of the accident. On Instagram, fellow Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo wished his “brother” Renner a “full and speedy recovery.”
“Please send healing goodness his way,” wrote Ruffalo, who stars as the Hulk opposite Renner in the “Avengers” franchise.
Another Marvel figure, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, tweeted that his “heart is with” Renner, while Disney star Josh Gad tweeted that he was “praying for [Renner] and his family.”
“Mayor of Kingstown” cast members Hugh Dillon and Rob Kirkland also posted about Renner, who plays the titular role in the Paramount+ series.
“Sending every positive thought to my brother in arms @jeremyrenner and his family,” tweeted Dillon, who co-created “Mayor of Kingstown.”
“Continued prayers to our brother @jeremyrenner and his family,” Kirkland tweeted. “Jeremy’s a good dude, a strong dude, he’s pulling through.
