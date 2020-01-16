A new flavor and new messaging join the old standards hawked at tables outside supermarkets by enterprising girls as a new Girl Scout Cookie season starts.
Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, yeah, yeah, yeah, you probably know about those.
What’s new? Lemon-Ups, what’s on Lemon-Ups and the packaging around Lemon-Ups (and Thin Mints, Trefoils, Samoas, and Tagalongs).
First, the Lemon-Up cookie itself, soft on top but given crunchiness with a smooth, iced bottom. The softness on top contrasts with the messages encouraging going forth and conquering, such as “I am gutsy,” “I am strong” and “I am a risk-taker.”
The Girl Scouts say the messages are “inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs” and are “phases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life.”
Lemon-Ups packaging includes girls in hard hats and eye guards handling a solar panel outside a house. Each refashioned pack shows some activity available through Girl Scouts — camping, canoeing, creating media content, etc.
Girl Scout cookies sell for $5 or $6 a box, depending on variety.
Cookie season for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is underway.
The following booths are scheduled in the Monadnock Region. Check www.girlscouts.org for updated listings:
Feb. 22-23: Rindge Walmart.
Feb. 29-March 1: Rindge Walmart.
March 7: Rindge Walmart.
March 7: JoAnn, 401 West St., Keene
March 15: Dunkin, 191 West St., Keene
March 15: Dunkin, 47 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey