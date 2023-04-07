Israel struck Hamas targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following the most sustained barrage of rockets since a 2006 war.

Israel Defense Forces “attacked infrastructure targets and targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in southern Lebanon,” it said on Twitter on Friday, saying it holds the government in Beirut responsible for any fire from its territory. Israel’s military later said it was also attacking the Gaza Strip.

