Iran protests

Hundreds of people gather in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria in memory of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after allegedly being arrested for violating Iran’s hijab rules on Sept. 25 in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

 Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Standing before her bathroom mirror, Elnaz Rahimpour fluffed her curly hair before braiding the tendrils into four pieces.

She reached for the scissors and cut each dark lock with tears in her eyes, as an old Iranian resistance anthem streamed over the video she posted to Instagram — her own gesture of protest in solidarity with the movement that has coursed through Iran in the weeks since a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died at a Tehran hospital after reportedly being brutalized by the country's morality police.

