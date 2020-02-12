The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party announced Wednesday he's resigning so his constituents can "begin looking forward" — starting with a recanvass this weekend of results from the state's botched caucus.
Troy Price, who has apologized for the embarrassing fallout from Iowa's still-undecided Feb. 3 caucus, said in a statement it's untenable for him to remain in his position as the party scrambles to figure out who won the first-in-the-nation presidential contest.
"While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult," Price said in a statement. "Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement."
Price's announcement came after the party declared it will take up Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg on their requests for partial recanvasses of the caucus results, meaning the bungled contest won't be settled until early next week at best.
In a brief statement, the beleaguered party said it expects to start recanvassing Sunday. The process, which consists of reviewing worksheets from challenged precincts and satellite caucus sites, is expected to take two days, the party said.
Between them, Sanders and Buttigieg requested recanvasses of 143 precincts and satellite caucuses.
Buttigieg held a 0.09 percent lead over Sanders in final results released last week, but both candidates filed recanvass requests after acknowledging there may have been some miscalculations. No major outlet has called the race.
Iowa's election nightmare began on caucus day after a third-party app the party had relied on to tabulate results failed, causing crippling delays and marking a major embarrassment for Democrats.
The razor-thin margins of the race complicated matters further. At this rate, the winner of the caucuses won't be officially declared until two weeks after the actual caucuses at the earliest.
Providing the first bit of clarity to the Democratic race, Sanders won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, edging out Buttigieg by about 1.5 percent of votes.
Democrats head next to Nevada, which holds caucuses on Feb. 22.