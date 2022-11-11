Nicole

Damage was left behind by

Tropical Storm Nicole on the Vero Beach Boardwalk as the storm made landfall as a

hurricane early Thursday.

 Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun-Sentinel

MIAMI — After nearly three days of high winds and tides, Florida’s late-season brush with Nicole — first as a hurricane and then as a tropical storm — left dozens of counties with downed trees and power lines, flooded buildings, broken piers, scoured roads and at least a handful of homes partially washed away.

As a Category 1 storm at its strongest, Nicole did not exactly break records for wind ferocity or storm surge height, but it came on the heels of devastating Category 4 Hurricane Ian a mere six weeks earlier.

