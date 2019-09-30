ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lorenzo is more than 2,500 miles away from Florida's East Coast, but the massive hurricane is still sending dangerous waves all the way across the Atlantic.
"A high risk of dangerous and life-threatening rip currents will be present at all east central Florida beaches today due to long period swell from Hurricane Lorenzo," said forecasters at the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "Beachgoers are urged to be extremely cautious at the coast today and to avoid entering the surf, no matter what skill of swimmer."
Hurricane Lorenzo is the second largest hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season behind Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Lorenzo had dropped down to Category 2 status with 105 mph sustained winds after become a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds late Saturday, and earning the title of largest hurricane ever for that region of the Atlantic Ocean. It was located 1,125 miles west-southwest of the Azores islands moving north-northeast at 13 mph.
The storm grew quickly on Thursday reaching major hurricane status in the morning with 130 mph winds and intensifying throughout the day to reach what forecasters said would be its strongest intensity Thursday night hitting 145 mph sustained winds. It began to drop intensity Friday, dialing back to 140 mph at 11 a.m., then down to a Category 3 hurricane at 5 p.m. with 120 mph winds and even more overnight down to 115 mph winds on Saturday morning. As of 5 p.m., the NHC reported the storm had grown back to Category 4 status and even more so by 8 p.m. back up to 145 mph and finally to Category 5 status after 10 p.m. in a special advisory. The wind field is still massive with hurricane-force winds extending out 90 miles and tropical-storm-force winds out 255 miles.
The NHC said swells from Lorenzo made their way to the coasts of South America and Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean over the weekend and expected to hit Bermuda, the Bahamas the U.S. as well as the Azores this week.
The path does make it a threat to the Azores this week, although forecasters said it will reduce in intensity and only be a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds by Tuesday and Category 1 with 90 mph winds on Wednesday when its path has it moving across or near the eastern Atlantic islands. It is then projected to reduce intensity even more as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone.
"Despite the expected decrease in intensity, the hurricane is not forecast to decrease in size, and in fact Lorenzo's hurricane-force wind field could increase further by next week," said NHC hurricane specialist David Zalinsky. "Because of that, users are urged to not focus on the exact intensity of Lorenzo since the cyclone will likely remain a powerful storm well into next week."
The hurricane is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches over much of the western Azores and 1 inch over the central Azores Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecasters said.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Karen dissipated on Friday, dropping to Tropical Depression Karen by 11 a.m. and then falling apart by 11 p.m. The hurricane center has ceased advisories on Karen.