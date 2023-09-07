FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lee intensified into a hurricane Wednesday evening with maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph, and the storm is expected to quickly strengthen into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane with potential top wind speeds of 150 mph, putting it at the higher end of the Category 4 range, the National Hurricane Center said.

“No direct impacts to South Florida are expected at this time,” the National Weather Service in Miami said Tuesday night on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Officials have warned Floridians, amid peak hurricane season, to ensure their storm supplies are ready.

