20230318-NWS-Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, on the South Lawn of the White House with son Beau Biden Jr. and wife, Melissa Cohen, on Dec. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Al Drago / The Washington Post

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is suing the owner of a computer repair shop where he allegedly dropped off his infamous laptop, claiming the man improperly copied and helped disseminate his personal data.

The suit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Delaware is a response to a defamation action that the shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, launched in January against Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.