Detroit Police have arrested a 19- year-old suspected in shooting four people, three fatally, on Sunday morning.

 Detroit Police / TNS

DETROIT — The city’s police department is still searching for answers as to why a 19-year-old man would allegedly randomly shoot four people in the city early Sunday morning, killing three.

During a Monday news conference, Detroit Police Chief James White described a 24-hour effort to track down the suspect by Detroit police and other law enforcement agencies, including the Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

