House committee

With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden’s emails on display, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listen during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday.

 Alex Wong / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — House Republicans failed in the opening salvo of their investigation into the finances of Joe Biden’s family to produce evidence substantiating their claims that U.S. intelligence officials worked with Twitter Inc. to suppress an unflattering 2020 news story on the president’s son.

Former Twitter Inc. officials testified Wednesday that their decision to limit the spread of the New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s now-infamous laptop and his overseas business dealings was, in hindsight, a mistake. But they said they weren’t directed by the FBI or other U.S. intelligence officials, and the action wasn’t politically motivated.

