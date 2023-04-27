Debt limit

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

 Alex Wong / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — House Republicans narrowly passed legislation Wednesday pairing nearly $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction measures with a debt limit increase into next year — a move they argue should force Democrats to finally negotiate conditions for raising the nation’s borrowing limit.

The 222-member House GOP conference largely unified around the bill after weeks of tense negotiations, including last-minute changes leadership reluctantly agreed to include in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Roll Call’s Paul M. Krawzak, Laura Weiss, David Lerman and Aidan Quigley contributed to this report.

