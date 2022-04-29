WASHINGTON — The findings of a House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol will be presented to the nation in eight separate public hearings spread out over June, the panel’s chairman said Thursday.
Planning is under way for a mixture of televised hearings in prime-time and others to occur during the daytime, Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol.
“We will tell the story of what happened,” Thompson said. The hearings will feature a combination of witness testimony, exhibits and other information, he said, “so, it will give the public the benefit of what more than a year’s worth of investigation had fallen to the committee.”
After those hearings, the committee plans to issue a final report in early fall.
For now, witness interviews are continuing behind closed doors. Thompson said the committee continues to engage with people it still wants to interview — including former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. But the chairman said he could not confirm if dates have been agreed upon for either for them.
Thompson also reiterated that the committee will renew an invitation for an interview with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, as well as Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. There were no immediate responses from their offices on whether they will reconsider appearing before the panel.
And Thompson suggested other lawmakers could be asked to appear. He did not specify who those might be.
“It will be more than three people,” he said.
Thompson said the committee “has collected an awful lot of information” including some he says involves members of Congress. “And we want to give those members an opportunity to tell their side.”