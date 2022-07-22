WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed legislation that would codify the federal right to contraception, although the measure faces slim odds in the Senate because of GOP concerns about the broadness of the bill.

Supporters say the bill, which passed largely along party lines, would enshrine the right to access contraception and the right of providers to prescribe and provide information about contraception into federal law. If it’s enacted, violators could be penalized for impeding access to birth control including oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, long-acting reversible contraceptives and other birth control methods.

