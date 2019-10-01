Pro-democracy demonstrators retreat as police advance in Hong Kong Tuesday. Despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam's bowing to the demonstrators' key demand — withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill — pro-democracy demonstrators are now calling for Lam to immediately meet the rest of their demands. This includes an independent inquiry into police's use of force, amnesty for those arrested, a halt on the use of the word "Riot" when describing the rallies, and lastly, calls for universal suffrage for the people of Hong Kong. Several large protests in different areas of Hong Kong, have caused chaos to grip the city, on China's National Day this week.