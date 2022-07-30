Europe filming

Antonio Banderas, entering the black car, performs during the filming of “The Enforcer” on July 3, 2021, in Thessaloniki, Greece.

 Sakis Mitrolidis / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

“Jurassic World Dominion” is one of the top-grossing films of the summer, the latest in the popular sci-fi franchise about dinosaurs battling humans for control of civilization.

The film was shot in British Columbia, London and Hawaii. But another spot increasingly in Hollywood’s sights, Malta, also made the cut.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.