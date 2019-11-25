They’re the gifts that keep giving — evergreen holiday TV specials and movies that have become annual fixtures on our screens. Fixtures like “Frosty the Snowman,” which turns 50-years-old this year (“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” have been around even longer).
Here’s a rundown of returning programs. Be aware that many of them will air multiple times. With a few exceptions, we have listed only the initial telecasts. (Consult your daily listings for more details):
Nov. 28
“The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (9 a.m., NBC; re-airs at 2 p.m.)
“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” (8 p.m., ABC)
Nov. 29
“The Polar Express (7 p.m. & 9 p.m., AMC)
“Frosty the Snowman” (8 p.m., CBS)
“Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” (8 p.m., The CW; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 18)
“Frosty Returns” (8:30 p.m., CBS)
Nov. 30
“The Year Without a Santa Claus” (5:45 p.m. & 11 p.m., AMC)
“Elf” (7 p.m. & 9 p.m., AMC)
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (8 p.m., NBC; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 24; Will also air at 8 p.m. Dec. 14 on USA Network)
“Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” (8 p.m., CBS)
“Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” (8:30 p.m., CBS)
“The Story of Santa Claus” (9 p.m., CBS)
Dec. 1
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (6 p.m. & 8:15 p.m., AMC)
“Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m., ABC)
“Christmas with the Kranks” (10:30 p.m., AMC)
Dec. 2
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (8 p.m., CBS)
Dec. 3
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 25)
Dec. 4
“87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center” (8 p.m., NBC)
Dec. 5
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (8 p.m., ABC)
“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special” (9 p.m., NBC; re-airs 9 p.m. Dec. 23)
“Miracle on 34th Street” (10 p.m., AMC)
Dec. 12
“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (8 p.m., ABC)
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Dec. 13
“The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (8 p.m., The CW)
Dec. 14
“DreamWorks Trolls Holiday” (8:30 p.m., NBC)
Dec. 16
“Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown” (9 p.m., The CW; re-airs 9 p.m. Dec. 24)
“Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth” (9 p.m, PBS)
Dec. 17
“Shrek the Halls” (9:30 p.m., ABC)
Dec. 18
“Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019” (9 p.m., The CW)
Dec. 19
“Disney Prep & Landing” (8 p.m., ABC)
“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball” (8 p.m., The CW; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 25)
“Disney Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice” (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Dec. 20
“I Love Lucy Christmas Special” (8 p.m., CBS)
Dec. 22
“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown” (7 p.m., ABC)
“A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel” (9 p.m., CBS)
Dec. 24
“A Christmas Story” 24-hour marathon (8 p.m., TBS)
Dec. 25
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (10 a.m., ABC)
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — Jim Carrey film (8:30 p.m., NBC)
“Call the Midwife Holiday Special” (9 p.m., PBS)
Dec. 26
“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” (8 p.m., ABC)
Dec. 31
“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020” (8 p.m., ABC)
“A Toast to 2019!” (8 p.m., NBC)
“NBC New Year’s Eve Special” (10 p.m., NBC)
Here’s a rundown of seasonal sitcoms, celebrations and harmony-filled variety specials:
“Merry Happy Whatever” — This holiday sitcom follows a struggling musician who tries to win over his new girlfriend’s gruff dad and tight-knit siblings on a 10-day Christmas visit to Philadelphia. Dennis Quaid heads the cast. (Nov. 28, Netflix).
“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” — The country music star and her celebrity pals perform both classic and original holiday songs. Guests include Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Lana Del Rey and more. (Nov. 29, Amazon Prime).
“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” — Spawned by three hit movies, this new animated special has Viking dragon trainers Hiccup and Astrid planning a grand holiday pageant at the Snoggletog Festival. (8:30 p.m. Dec. 3, NBC; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 14).
“CMA Country Christmas” — Get your twang on as Trisha Yearwood hosts a musical special. Guests include Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans and others. (9 p.m. Dec. 3, ABC).
“The Moodys” — Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star in a three-night miniseries as a cantankerous couple who reunite with their three adult children hoping to stage the perfect holiday. Of course, it won’t be. (9 p.m. Fox, Dec. 4).
“A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” — The newly minted “Sexiest Man Alive” and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season with the couple’s family and celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his recently released holiday album. (10 p.m. Dec. 12, NBC).
“Holidays with the Houghs” — Dancing siblings Derek and Julianne bust a few moves while trying to put their own spin on seasonal classics. (10 p.m. Dec. 16, NBC; re-airs 8 p.m. Dec. 23).