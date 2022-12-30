BOSTON — A new “highly contagious” COVID variant is on the rise across the region, as the Boston-area virus wastewater levels continue to predict a jump in local cases.

The XBB omicron subvariant has now become the dominant strain in New England, according to this week’s variant update from the CDC.

