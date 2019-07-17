WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee and CNN unveiled the list of candidates who will take part in the second presidential primary debates of the 2020 election.
The debates will take place in Detroit on July 30 and 31 with 10 candidates on each stage. The group participating each night will be selected at random in a live draw on CNN on Thursday. Each night’s slate will be designed to feature a mix of high-polling and low-polling contenders.
The following candidates qualified based on the DNC rules: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Tim Ryan, John Hickenlooper, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Steve Bullock.
To qualify, the DNC required a threshold of at least 1 percent support in major polls, or 65,000 individual donations from at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates qualified under at least one criteria, the DNC would decide who to cut.
The candidates who won’t make the second debate are Seth Moulton and Wayne Messam. Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who joined the race this month, didn’t qualify because he hasn’t been included in polls.
— Bloomberg News