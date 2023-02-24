LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013, all but assuring that the disgraced Hollywood kingmaker will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Weinstein, who is 70 and in poor health, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, where he was convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting other women. In handing down his punishment, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench ruled Weinstein cannot serve the two sentences concurrently.

