This Ivy isn't wilting under pressure.
Harvard University is pushing back hard against President Donald Trump's "inaccurate" claim that it scored coronavirus stimulus cash intended for struggling small businesses.
"Harvard did not apply for, nor has it received any funds through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses. Reports saying otherwise are inaccurate," the university wrote on its official Twitter feed.
The elite Ivy League college says it only received money under a separate plan designed to help universities support disadvantaged students left stranded by the closure of the campus.
"It would not have been appropriate for our institution to receive funds that were designated for struggling small businesses," it said on Twitter.
Trump lashed out at Harvard, which has a $40 billion endowment, after reports surfaced that it scored stimulus cash.
"Their whole 'endowment' system should be looked at!" Trump wrote on twitter.
It's not clear what he meant by "looked at." Like other private universities, Harvard has accumulated a massive nest egg mostly through the generous support of alumni and others.
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, obtained admission to the elite Ivy League school despite middling academic performance after his wealthy parents made a $2.5 million donation.