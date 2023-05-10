WASHINGTON — Harlan Crow, the Dallas real estate mogul in the middle of a Supreme Court ethics controversy, has declined a Senate request for a full accounting of gifts, payments and vacations he’s provided to Justice Clarence Thomas and his family.
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee obtained Tuesday by The Hill, Crow’s lawyers rebuffed the request, asserting the panel lacks the authority to demand such information.
“As you are aware, the Committee’s powers to investigate are not unlimited,” Crow’s attorney Michael Bopp wrote in the letter. “Indeed, the Committee must have a legitimate legislative purpose for any inquiry, and the scope of the inquiry must be reasonably related to that purpose.”
The committee has oversight authority of the IRS and federal gift tax law but that, Bopp argued, doesn’t justify such meddling into a private individual’s financial affairs.
“This inquiry appears to be a component of a broader campaign against Justice Thomas and, now, Mr. Crow, rather than an investigation that furthers a valid legislative purpose,” Crow’s lawyer told senators.
Sen. John Cornyn, a member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, has shrugged aside allegations of unethical behavior by Thomas over the lavish trips Crow has provided for two decades, among other revelations of financial support. Those include buying the home where Thomas’s mother lives, and paying $150,000 or more in boarding school tuition for a grandnephew Thomas was raising.
