Ann White of Roswell holds protest signs on the North Wing stairs of the Georgia State Capitol building on day 38 of the legislative session in Atlanta Thursday. "It ain't over yet," said White. "I look forward to going door-to-door working against everybody that voted for (SB 202)." SB 202 passed the House Chambers and was immediately transferred to the Senate Chambers. Later Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law.