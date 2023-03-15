WASHINGTON — Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., declared Tuesday that he will run for reelection in 2024 in a letter to the Federal Election Commission, despite strong opposition by the Nassau County Republican Party.

Santos filed a statement of candidacy, indicating he will run and will not disavow or return the contributions already given for his 2024 campaign, and designated Devolder-Santos for Congress as his official campaign finance committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.