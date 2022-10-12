Ukraine G-7

In this handout image provided by German Government Press Office (BPA), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of states of G7 on Tuesday in Berlin, Germany.

 Steffen Kugler / Bundesregierung via Getty Images/TNS

Group of Seven leaders vowed to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and condemned Russia’s recent steps to escalate its war there “in the strongest possible terms.”

During a 90-minute video call Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, G-7 leaders pledged their “undeterred and steadfast” commitment to helping the government in Kyiv “uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

