Bankman-Fried

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried arrives to enter a plea before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday in New York. Bankman-Fried faces two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy, including conspiring to launder money from his crypto-trading platform to his hedge fund.

 Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the multibillion-dollar fraud case against him in Manhattan Federal Court.

The 30-year-old claimed his innocence on two counts of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy, including conspiring to launder money from his crypto-trading platform to his hedge fund, and violating campaign finance laws. At the packed hearing, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan set an Oct. 2 trial date.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.