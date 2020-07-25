Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune

With construction equipment speeding by in the background, Paleontologists Kessler Randall and Todd Ryan from the San Diego Natural History Museum work at an excavation site in Otay Mesa area on July 9 in San Diego, Calif. A trove of fossils, including extinct camels, rodents and carnivores, that could be as old as 28 million years have been unearthed in Otay Mesa, where Caltrans is building a freeway that will connect to a new border crossing.