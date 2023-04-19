Fox News-Dominion lawsuit

The legal team representing Fox News arrives at the Leonard Williams Justice Center where Fox was being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday.

 Alex Wong / Getty Images/TNS

WILMINGTON, Del. — Fox News avoided one of the highest-profile defamation trials in history Tuesday by reaching a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, the company that accused the conservative channel of smearing its reputation in the weeks after the 2020 election.

The extraordinary settlement — one of the largest financial settlements in a defamation case — came on the same day the trial began in Delaware Superior Court.

