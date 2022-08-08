Lake Mead

A boat that sank in Lake Mead resurfaces as water continues to recede in the nation’s largest reservoir. Four sets of human remains have been found in recent months.

 Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — More human skeletal remains were found Saturday at a beach on Lake Mead, the fourth set of remains found at the lake where water levels have dramatically receded in recent years because of a lingering drought, authorities said.

Park Rangers responded to a call about the discovery of the remains at Swim Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Park Service. They were assisted in their investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department dive team.

