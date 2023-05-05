Tarrio

Enríque Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys, was found guilty Thursday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is seen here in Miami, where he lives, on July 16, 2021.

 Pedro Portal / Miami Herald/TNS

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, was convicted of a seditious plot to bar the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters attacked the US Capitol.

Jurors in Washington also convicted three of the four other Proud Boys on trial for seditious conspiracy tied to the attack, when supporters of President Donald Trump tried to stop certification of Joe Biden’s election. All five were found guilty of related felonies.

