HARTFORD, Conn. — As accused wife-killer Fotis Dulos clung to life in a New York hospital following a suicide attempt, a Connecticut judge ordered his re-arrest Wednesday for failing to appear in court and increased his bond by half a million dollars to $6,500,000.
"His medical condition is dire," Dulos' lawyer, Norm Pattis, told Superior Court Judge Gary White in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon. Pattis and Connecticut authorities agreed to allow Dulos to remain at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx so close family members, scheduled to arrive from Greece on Wednesday evening, can visit.
Dulos, 52, of Farmington, will be guarded by New York police but will remain subject to the jurisdiction of Connecticut authorities while hospitalized in New York.
After obtaining a search warrant, the Connecticut State Police and Farmington detectives continued to search Dulos' large home on Jefferson Crossing early Wednesday evening. There was no indication that anything significant had been discovered.
Dulos' re-arrest order Wednesday afternoon was a legal technicality for his failure to appear at successive hearings on the amount of his bond — on Tuesday, when he tried to take his life, and Wednesday, when he remained hospitalized and incapacitated. Criminal defendants who miss court appearances are routinely charged. When, or if, Dulos recovers sufficiently to participate in a rescheduled hearing, State's Attorney Richard Colangelo said in court he would agree to vacate the charge.
There were no indications Wednesday that prospects for a recovery were good.
"The situation is grim," Pattis told reporters outside the courthouse. "Mr. Dulos is hospitalized and we are hoping that he will recover. Family members will arrive in New York from Greece tonight. And we will await word from physicians about what is reasonable to expect."
Pattis said he had "no indication" that Dulos would attempt suicide.
"We are as shocked as you are," Pattis said at a news conference after the court hearing Wednesday afternoon.
"A lawyer's commitment is to be a shepherd for his client and to help walk them through the shadow of the valley of death and sometimes you make a call that you're client is self-destructive based on your best judgment and I saw nothing in this case that made me think this would happen and I just am going back trying to see what I missed," Pattis said.
Outside the Jacobi Medical Center on Wednesday evening, Pattis said family members would be gathering at the Bronx hospital on Thursday morning. Under Wednesday's court agreement, Dulos may remain at the hospital only until Friday.
Dulos, accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, attempted suicide at his home in Farmington shortly before noon Tuesday. He had learned earlier in the morning that his then-$6 million bond was to be the subject of an emergency court hearing. Among other things, questions had arisen about whether real estate he posted as collateral had been overvalued. Had the bond been revoked, Dulos could have been jailed while awaiting trial.
Farmington police found Dulos in medical distress inside his Chevrolet Suburban when they were summoned to his home by a caller who the police said was worried about his welfare.
The police found Dulos in his garage, in the front seat of the Suburban. The garage doors had been closed and a vacuum cleaner hose had been clamped onto the tail pipe and run into the interior of the vehicle. Dulos was unconscious and later would be diagnosed as suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dulos apparently went to the garage after his girlfriend left the Farmington home for a trip to the grocery store. Police say they interviewed a woman at the home, but did not identify her.
Police and emergency medical personnel moved him to the backyard from the smoky garage and began a prolonged resuscitation effort.
Authorities thought initially that Dulos had died. But medical personnel detected what was described at the time as a weak pulse after prolonged efforts at resuscitation. He was taken to UConn Health and later was flown by LifeStar to New York, ending a chaotic day that included police notifying the caretakers of his five children that he had died and drones hovering above his home capturing video of frantic emergency personnel using CPR to try to revive him.
Early Wednesday morning Farmington Police Lt. Timothy McKenzie said investigators returned to Dulos' home. They were investigating through the evening Wednesday, joined by state police detectives, who arrived with a search warrant shortly after 4 p.m.
Police needed to enter the house with two sets of officers in order to carefully review any documents to make sure that Dulos' attorney-client privilege wasn't violated. One set of officers, called the "taint team," reviewed documents in the house and determined if they were protected. Meanwhile, another set of officers searched the house for evidence that could be legally seized under a warrant. The process made the search much more arduous.
Sources said police struggled with finding a reason to obtain a search warrant to enter the home to see if Dulos left any suicides notes or indications on what had happened to his missing estranged wife.
A day earlier, on Tuesday evening, Pattis told NBC News that Dulos had been distraught at the prospect of losing the bond, which so far had allowed him to remain free.
"Obviously the potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to him, but throughout he has been a fighter and resolute, so this development comes as stunning news to me," Pattis said.
Jennifer Farber Dulos, 51, has not been seen since May 24 when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan. Dulos, a luxury home builder, and Farber Dulos had been in the middle of a contentious two-year divorce at the time of her disappearance. A probate judge last year granted custody of their five children to their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber.
In a 35-page arrest warrant affidavit supporting Dulos' murder charge, state police detectives said they found Dulos' DNA on an inside doorknob to the mudroom of Farber Dulos' New Canaan home, along with his DNA and her blood mixed on a faucet in the home.
After tracking Dulos' phone to the North End of Hartford on the day Farber Dulos went missing, investigators said they found surveillance video showing a man they say is Dulos throwing out garbage bags in the area of Albany Avenue, the affidavit said.
In the trash, investigators reported finding a number of items, including zip ties, a bloodstained poncho, a sponge and a bloodstained paper towel with Farber Dulos' DNA on it, the affidavit said.
Last week, White ordered strict home confinement for Dulos after reports surfaced that he meddled with a memorial for Farber Dulos set up near the Farmington home they once shared. White told Dulos that if he violated the conditions of his release again, White would double the bond to $12 million.