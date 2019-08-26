HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — On video, a nurse is shown nodding off, her head bobbing back and forth.
"She's clearly asleep," a health care consultant said in sworn testimony. "She was having a hard time staying awake."
She was one of two nurses assigned to the overnight shift on the second floor of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on a muggy Tuesday in September 2017, the night people started to die from the heat.
Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller were temporary workers, called in only when needed. They worked so infrequently their bosses could not identify them later on security video from inside the nursing home.
Their supervisor that night — the nurse left in charge of the whole building, Sergo Colin — had started working there only about a week before, not enough time to even be trained on the facility's hurricane emergency plan, officials concluded.
None of the facility's leaders were there, even though it was now the third night after Hurricane Irma had knocked out the air conditioning.
Stepping into the second-floor corridor, you were hit with a blast of heat, similar to opening a car door left in the hot summer sun. Windows were closed. Three portable air conditioners, called spot coolers, were placed in hallways, but they gave little relief unless you stood inches from them. Fans just blew hot air around.
Through interviews, depositions and other state records, the South Florida Sun Sentinel pieced together a revealing look inside the now-shuttered nursing home on the fateful night when eight frail, elderly people died one after the other. Six more passed away in later days.
The records give a portrait of an unfamiliar and inattentive crew at the helm, unaware of the growing crisis until it was too late, and bosses scurrying afterward, summoning workers to a Starbucks to complete paperwork and get their stories straight.
A dozen of the deaths, ultimately, were ruled homicides.
All but one of the dead lived on the home's second floor.
A criminal investigation continued for nearly two years, but now charges have been filed and at least three nursing home workers surrendered Monday. Hollywood police have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday.
Experienced state regulators who reviewed the evidence in the nursing home's licensing case said they'd never seen so many deaths in such a short period at one facility.
"Never. Ever. Horrific," one testified.
Trouble began Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, when the violent, Category 4 storm knocked out power to a vital transformer, disabling the facility's air conditioning.
Executives of the nursing home repeatedly called the Florida Power & Light utility company, state health officials and even then-Gov. Rick Scott to try to get the problem fixed, to no avail. Much of the state was without electricity, including many other nursing homes.
At Hollywood Hills, operators brought in portable air conditioners and fans and hoped the power to the A/C would be restored soon.
But Sunday turned into Monday and Monday into Tuesday, still without relief.
On Tuesday morning, a staffer sent up a verbal flare to Jorge Carballo, the home's top administrator, in a WhatsApp group message among colleagues: "Hey, Jorge, those patients don't look good. We need fans."
The staffer was not a nurse or doctor — but the director of housekeeping, who had been cleaning and picking up trash on the second floor, according to the records.
Jorge was not in the building at the time. He had left the prior evening and would not return again until Tuesday evening.
Nor was the director of nursing, Maria Castro, there. She had ridden out the storm at the building then left that Monday afternoon and did not return until Wednesday, when the place was a crime scene.
While away, Carballo and Castro monitored the conditions through phone calls and the group messaging app with staff, according to their depositions, which were taken in March 2018.
A natural disaster quickly became an internal disaster.
Around lunchtime Tuesday, paramedics came for 93-year-old Carlos Canal, who had a fever and was short of breath. He suffered from heart disease, dementia, pneumonia and other ailments and was hospitalized. He died a week later — of the heat, according to the Broward County medical examiner.
That same afternoon, a nurse wrote in a WhatsApp conversation: "Good morning, team. We continue without A/C and ice. Maybe we could buy ice somewhere for the residents? They had a difficult night."
Jorge Carballo, the nursing home's chief administrator and the person ultimately responsible for the residents' safety, testified he never even talked with the nursing home staff about evacuating the 141 residents.
"It was always in the back of my mind, but I never discussed it," he told attorneys for the state, claiming there was no need because the ambient temperature never exceeded 80 degrees, which is one degree lower than the federal limit.
Rescue crews who later descended on the facility, however, described it as a cauldron.
Crime scene photos of hand-held gauges show ambient temperatures of 95 and 96 degrees and even 100 degrees in one resident's room. The room was festooned with flowers and a colorful balloon that says "Mom."
Nurses Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller showed up Tuesday to work the overnight shift.
Meggie, then 34, had worked for Hollywood Hills for less than three months and, in that time, had been on duty for a total of only about 10 days. In the past three weeks, she hadn't had a shift.
Miller, then 29, had worked the prior night, but she, too, was on the schedule only periodically.
They were assigned to tend to the medical needs of some 50 residents on the top floor.
Assisting the nurses on that floor were three aides who were responsible for helping people bathe, get dressed and eat, according to attorney Khurrum Basir Wahid, who represented Meggie.
Many of the residents were bedridden and had dementia, respiratory ailments or heart conditions. Some were on feeding tubes or could not move or talk.
Meggie could tell a stark difference between the temperature on the lower floor versus upstairs. It felt as if the lower floor had air conditioning, she told her attorney, while the top floor didn't.
Downstairs housed mostly short-term rehab patients who were less sick.
That floor had more crew members: four more nurses and nine aides, the Sun Sentinel determined based on statements Carballo made to the state about the total number of employees working.
Carballo was at the nursing home until about 11 pm Tuesday evening, records state, but he was not there overnight.
"I was confident we would get through the night," he said.
Night shift supervisor Sergo Colin was left in charge of the building. He'd been on the job only about a week. But he had been a registered nurse in Florida since 2009 and was also an experienced paramedic. "We were very, very happy to have him on our team," Carballo said.
Asked how much training Colin was given, in such a short time, on the nursing home's emergency plan, Carballo could not answer, except to say Colin knew the "chain of command."
"He had my telephone number," Carballo said. "I left him in charge, and I was confident that he knew what he was doing."
Though the most vulnerable, seriously ill residents were on the second floor, Colin spent the shift downstairs on the cooler first floor.
Colin told investigators he did not personally monitor the temperatures of any of the patients. "My job was to supervise," he testified. He said none of the nurses reported to him that any patients had extremely high temperatures.
Though administrators said staff were instructed to monitor patients hourly and offer water and ice at least every hour, state investigators concluded this was not done.
Katherine Allen, an Agency for Health Care Administration surveyor, testified in a March 2018 state hearing that she had watched hours of security video from inside the nursing home's second floor and "what we observed on those videos was empty hallways."
"A lot of inaction," she said of the videos provided to her.
For instance, she said, she did not see anyone enter Room 226 from 10:13 pm Tuesday night until 4:56 am Wednesday. Two of the room's residents died on Sept. 13.
"It sort of validated that what we had thought, that, you know, there was no assessment or monitoring that was going on. That was evident in those videos," she said.
The nursing home's attorneys dispute this, saying there were gaps in the video and investigators could not see the full picture of what was going on.
Attorney James Cobb, representing Carballo, said the allegations of neglect are "poppycock."
"These folks were being taken care of as best they could," he said.
Still, neither Carballo nor Castro seemed familiar with the nurses they left in control on the second floor.
Neither manager could say in depositions when Meggie or Miller was hired nor recall anything of their professional backgrounds.
Meggie had become a licensed registered nurse in Florida two years earlier, in October 2015, state Department of Health records show.
Miller had become a licensed practical nurse that same year.
"Did you actually interview her before she was hired?" Castro, the director of nursing, was asked in her deposition, regarding Miller.
"I don't recall," she said.
Asked after the fatalities if he could identify Meggie or Miller on security video, Carballo said he could not, without first seeing the picture on their IDs. Nor could Castro. "I can't tell them apart," she said.
An attorney who represented the nursing home, Kirsten Ullman, told the Sun Sentinel in a statement: "Hollywood Hills was fully staffed before, during and after Hurricane Irma in excess of all state requirements. All staff were properly licensed, background screened, and experienced, with no disciplinary records with the Board of Nursing."
"The suggestion that staff was inexperienced or incapable of addressing emergency situations that might arise in a nursing home is simply false," Ullman said.
Near 4 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 13, 2017, the second-floor nurse Althia Meggie can be heard on a 911 recording saying a woman was in respiratory distress. "Oh what a night!" she says.
Carolyn Eatherly was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 5 am. Her body temperature: 108.3.
Earlier that morning, two other residents had worsened.
About 1:30 a.m., 99-year-old Albertina Vega died, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The medical examiner reported she was found dead at 2:55 a.m. Her death was not unexpected. She'd been on hospice care, clinging to the last grip of life.
Minutes later, about 3 a.m., 84-year-old Betty Hibbard went into cardiac arrest. She'd been on a bed in a hall, complaining of the heat. In the 911 call from the nursing home, an unidentified woman says: "I just noticed because we don't have any air conditioning, so I saw her slouch over. I realized that she's not breathing ... so we did CPR on her now. ... Oh God."
Paramedics took Hibbard to Memorial Regional Hospital, where doctors found she had a body temperature of 107 degrees. She died that afternoon.
Shortly before 6 a.m., the nursing home summoned paramedics yet again to help a third patient: Manuel Mendieta, 96, who reportedly was in cardiac arrest. When paramedics arrived, they saw Colin giving him CPR.
The EMT crew told Colin to stop: "rigor mortis had set in, indicating that the patient had likely been dead for a while," attorney Stephen Menton, representing the state, told a judge in the legal effort to shut down the nursing home.
Quickly, they determined another patient in the same room — Room 226 — had also passed away, Menton said.
One of the staff members cried out, "They're falling like flies!"
Another man was found dead in Room 229.
Castro got a call around then from one of the nurses' aides saying paramedics were in the building going room to room, screaming that the building was too hot and something had to be done. Patients were crashing.
"Just get here!" the aide urged.
Only then did Castro order nurses to move the residents down to the first floor.
She called Carballo, telling him they "had a certain situation on the second floor," he recalled. Police were at the nursing home and they were threatening to call the Florida Department of Children & Families to report the facility for elder abuse because patients had died.
Paramedics, she told him, were panicking because the home was too hot.
When Castro arrived she saw doctors, nurses, police and firefighters swarming the building, bringing residents outside. She introduced herself to a firefighter as the director of nursing. "I need to know what's going on," she said.
He told her: "You guys have nothing to do here. We have taken over, we are in charge. We're evacuating the whole building."
He told her to either step out of the way or help.
She helped.
That deadly Wednesday, Castro got into the other wing of the building, which housed a psychiatric hospital. The two facilities operated under the same owner, Dr. Jack Michel, CEO of Larkin Hospital in South Miami. Castro logged into the computer system to check the medical records on the nursing home patients.
She found little. The nurses didn't have time to enter much information before being kicked out of the building.
Castro and a staffing director called Meggie and Miller and asked them to come to Miami's Larkin Community Hospital the next day to "document to the best of their recollection everything that had happened with those patients." If they had notes, they were told to use them, but they were instructed not to make anything up.
Castro testified in her March 2018 deposition that she left the nurses alone to "document comfortably" and went to participate in a conference call in a nearby room with Michel, Larkin's chief nursing officer, Carballo, other administrators and some attorneys.
When she returned, she said, the nurses had written information only about one or two of their patients, which she found "very poor."
"I understand they were under a lot of stress and they just did the best they could given the situation that they were in."
In the regulatory case permanently shutting down the nursing home, state officials pointed out that uncustomary "late entries" were made in the patient records. Carolyn Eatherly's medical record showed her temperature was 101.6 at 4:42 a.m. in the nursing home, but she was already dying at the hospital then with a temperature of 108.3.
A health care agency surveyor also found that nurse Tamika Miller "never recorded a temperature reading for a patient other than 97 degrees."
Isn't that unusual for about a dozen temperature readings for different people, over four days, all to be 97 degrees, not 97.1 or 96.9 or 97.3, a lawyer for the state asked Carballo.
He said no. "That is probably a common temperature in the residents in that elderly group."
At some point soon after the deaths, Castro called a staff meeting to collect written statements from employees to find out what happened that night. They met at a Starbucks.
She testified that normal protocol is to take those accounts and compile them into a report to send to the state.
At the Starbucks, nurses and aides sat at tables and worked on the documentation, both separately and together. They wrote that Castro had instructed them to give patients water every hour and that's what they did, she testified.
Coincidentally, a police officer working the nursing home case came upon them and started taking photos.
Shaken, everyone threw their papers at Castro and took off.
Castro called Carballo.
"She was scared and hysterical crying," he said. "I believe a Hollywood police detective showed up and scared them off — and made them feel like criminals."