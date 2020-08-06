FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported another 5,409 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state over half a million confirmed infections.
That makes Florida second only to California among states with people diagnosed with the disease.
Florida now has 502,739 cases, while California health officials on Tuesday listed almost 520,000 cases.
The number of reported test results in Florida was under 61,000 for the third straight day, likely a result of numerous test sites closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
A total of 57,272 results were recorded on Tuesday, compared to 88,244 a week earlier on July 28.
All test locations have since reopened, but the closures appear to account for a recent drop in cases.
Also Wednesday, Florida reported another 225 coronavirus-related deaths. At least 7,751 people have died from COVID-19 complications since the start of the pandemic.
The latest daily total is not reflective of deaths in the past 24 hours, but rather recent weeks.
Florida has reported an average of about 185 deaths per day, or 1,295 total over the past seven days. Florida’s death rate ranks 19th in the United States, with compared with other states and the District of Columbia, with 34 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
New York City has the highest death rate with 280 deaths per 100,000, followed by New Jersey, with 178. California and Texas have had 24 deaths per 100,000. California and Texas are the most populous states, followed by Florida and New York.
The coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 157,659 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has reported almost 4.8 million cases, the highest total in the world.
The global total surpassed 18.6 million cases Wednesday, with at least 702,045 deaths, Johns Hopkins reported.
The U.S. has 4.3 percent of the world’s population, but 25.7 percent of the world’s cases and 22.4 percent of the world’s deaths.