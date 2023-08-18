WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Friday at Camp David, a first for the three nations as they confront mounting threats in the Asia-Pacific.

The historic gathering reflects how concerns about China and North Korea are forging a closer relationship between the U.S. and its two chief allies in the region, while helping South Korea and Japan overcome decades of animus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.