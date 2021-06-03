HARTFORD, Conn. — Hours after three bullet holes were discovered in the state Capitol building, a vehicle drove onto the grass outside it before taking off Tuesday night.
No one was injured during the security breach, and the vehicle didn’t do any damage, Officer Scott Driscoll said. Capitol police have been able to identify a suspect; no arrests had been made by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m., as legislators worked in the building, he said. The Legislature is in session.
Capitol police officers noticed a driver revving the vehicle’s engine “in an apparent attempt to get people’s attention,” Driscoll said. As police officers approached and made eye contact, the driver backed up and then pulled forward to drive on the south lawn of Capitol grounds.
“The vehicle continued to drive over the grass, onto the sidewalk and then entered the on-ramp for I-84 West from Capitol Ave.,” he said. Police got into their cruisers and tried to pull him over, but he didn’t stop.
Tuesday morning, three bullet holes were discovered in the Capitol building. No one was injured; police said the projectiles may have been fired over the long holiday weekend.
