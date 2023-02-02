Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise “ongoing increases” in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers expect to deliver a “couple” more interest-rate increases before putting their aggressive tightening campaign on hold, even as they slowed their drive to curb inflation.

Powell and his colleagues lifted the Fed’s target for its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent. The smaller move followed a half-point increase in December and four jumbo-sized 75 basis-point hikes prior to that.

