Coronavirus boosters children

Seven-year-old Ari Alleyne receives the children’s dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Priya Meyer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2021.

 Al Seib / Los Angeles Times/TNS

COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. received U.S. regulatory clearances for their omicron-targeted boosters for children as young as 5.

Moderna’s vaccine was authorized for use at least two months after completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer shot can be given at least two months after primary or booster vaccination in children as young as five.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.