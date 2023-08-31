Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

 Melinda Sue Gordon / Apple TV+/TNS

In the annals of fall movie previews, never has the phrase “dates subject to change” felt quite so obvious, or so fraught.

Contract negotiations between studios and the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America remain, at press time, at an impasse and the strikes continue. “Dune 2,” no longer a major late 2023 title, has been pushed back to March 2024. Will the studios tick more of its dominoes from there?

